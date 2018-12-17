Cheech & Chong coming to Rocksino

Posted 9:17 am, December 17, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17: Kerri Doherty of "The IMDb Show" lounges with Cheech and Chong at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to help them celebrate the 40th anniversary of the comedy duos' stoner classic "Up in Smoke"on April 17 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

NORTHFIELD PARK, Ohio – Comedy duo Cheech & Chong are coming to the Hard Rock Live stage in 2019.

The last time the pair made an appearance there in 2016, it was a sold out show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 21 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $39 to $69.

According to a press release, the 2018 Cheech & Chong tour is a follow up to the hugely successful reunion tour: Cheech & Chong Light Up America Tour in 2008, following a 25-year hiatus. The tour included more than 100 shows in the U.S. and Canada and grossed more than $12 million in ticket sales.