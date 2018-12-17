× Cheech & Chong coming to Rocksino

NORTHFIELD PARK, Ohio – Comedy duo Cheech & Chong are coming to the Hard Rock Live stage in 2019.

The last time the pair made an appearance there in 2016, it was a sold out show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 21 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $39 to $69.

According to a press release, the 2018 Cheech & Chong tour is a follow up to the hugely successful reunion tour: Cheech & Chong Light Up America Tour in 2008, following a 25-year hiatus. The tour included more than 100 shows in the U.S. and Canada and grossed more than $12 million in ticket sales.