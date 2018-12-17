Caught on camera: Woman armed with a knife robs gas station

CONCORD, California – Police in Concord, California have released surveillance video of an armed robbery in hopes of finding the suspect.

The video was taken around 8 in the morning on November 28.

You can see a woman with her face partially covered in a mask come in, pull out a knife and demand money.

The employee opened the cash register and the woman took the cash in the drawer.

Then you can hear the woman repeatedly tell the employee to open the safe while holding the knife a few inches from his face.

At one point during the robbery, the woman put her knife on the cash register so she could stuff the money in a bag. The cashier said it crossed his mind to pick it up and turn it against the robber.

He spoke to KPIX. “I was thinking, do I take it or not?” said the clerk, Ali Gowhary. “And it’s not right because I wasn’t sure if somebody was behind her.”