Canton police name two suspects in deadly shooting

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police detectives have issued warrants for two suspects in a deadly shooting.

According to a press release, officers responded to a shots fired call Saturday around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of Midway Avenue NE but didn’t find anything in the area.

Police say a short time later a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was flagged down on US 62 near Maple Avenue NE regarding a person who had been shot in a car.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

He’s been identified as Donte Alexander, 29.

A Stark County Sheriff’s office investigation determined the shooting happened on Midway Avenue, at the scene of the initial shots fired call.

Canton police detectives have issued warrants for Mitch Anthony Greenlief and Curtis James Williams.

Officers arrested Greenlief Sunday. They are still searching for Williams.

If you have any information, call Canton police at (330)649-5800.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. Sign up for Tip411 at cantonohio.gov/police.

40.819798 -81.332492