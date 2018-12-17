California abandons plans to tax text messages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, California - If the popular saying, "As California goes, so goes the country," holds true, that will be good news for people who don't want a tax on text messages.

California regulators were hoping to tax text messages, until a recent ruling from the FCC.

The FCC says text messages are an "information service" - not a "telecommunications service."

Here is an update to the #texting surcharge proposal before @californiapuc. pic.twitter.com/6QziYqQKXY — California PUC (@californiapuc) December 15, 2018

The state of California was wanting to add new monthly fees onto wireless customers' bills to increase funds for programs that bring connectivity to underserved resident. Those programs include 911 services and equipment for deaf users, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The tax would not have been per text, but instead a flat rate based on the bill.

The CPUC withdrew its text tax proposal following the FCC ruling.

The ruling means states have a limited authority over texting.