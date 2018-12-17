Becoming sunny, seasonable .. then temperatures go up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unless you lived well away from Lake Erie, the sun was a rare commodity on Monday. Good news: As we go through Tuesday, skies should become more and more sunny… setting us up for a mostly clear Tuesday night.

High pressure builds in Tuesday through early Thursday. Widespread rain and strong winds Friday. Highest chance of seeing snow during the 8-day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions. Stay tuned. We’re keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve/Christmas Day night for the Ohio Valley. Too early for specifics.

Up and down temperatures this week with more cold to start Christmas week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: