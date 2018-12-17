× 19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police detectives are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot in the head in Akron.

According to a press release, officers were responding to a call to check on a person inside a car at Washburn Street and Longview Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers found a 19-year-old in the passenger’s seat of the car with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.