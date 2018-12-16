Your new favorite twitter account: Lieutenant Baker Mayfield leading Cleveland to victory
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Whoever runs the Lt. Baker Mayfield twitter is spreading joy to Browns fans everywhere.
“We bring back to Cleveland victory and hope!” the mystery poster wrote about the Browns big win over Denver.
The account is written as a parody of a Civil War Lieutenant writing home to mother.
The posts pertain to the Browns’ opponents, losses and wins.
The posts surrounding Saturday’s win over the Denver Broncos are perfect.
The account was created in August of 2018.
A similar account written from the perspective of ‘Captain Andrew Luck’ went viral several years ago.
Wondering what Lt. Mayfield say about the Hue Jackson departure?
