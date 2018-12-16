× Your new favorite twitter account: Lieutenant Baker Mayfield leading Cleveland to victory

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Whoever runs the Lt. Baker Mayfield twitter is spreading joy to Browns fans everywhere.

“We bring back to Cleveland victory and hope!” the mystery poster wrote about the Browns big win over Denver.

The account is written as a parody of a Civil War Lieutenant writing home to mother.

The posts pertain to the Browns’ opponents, losses and wins.

The posts surrounding Saturday’s win over the Denver Broncos are perfect.

Dearest Mother: Despite occasional inaccurate fire by me, confusing orders by Lt. Col. Williams, and harassment by the Striped Zebra Cavalry, #Browns Co. prevailed when Cpl. Peppers charged Capt. Keenum and spiked his gun! We bring back to Cleveland victory and hope! — Baker — Lt. Baker Mayfield (@LtBakerMayfield) December 16, 2018

Dearest Mother: As we encamped in the Colorado mountains, I dreamt that the young Chief Ma-Ho-Mes was struck by a lightning bolt. What could it mean? I must turn my attention to the horse rustlers of Denver and their haggard general who tormented Cleveland long ago. — Baker — Lt. Baker Mayfield (@LtBakerMayfield) December 14, 2018

Dearest Mother: Tally ho! #Browns Co. is in the hunt for a January campaign. A slender route runs through Colorado Territory. We must face the horse rustlers at the Denver pass. Among them is a fierce chicken farmer who will charge my position; I must fire quickly. — Baker — Lt. Baker Mayfield (@LtBakerMayfield) December 12, 2018

The account was created in August of 2018.

A similar account written from the perspective of ‘Captain Andrew Luck’ went viral several years ago.

Wondering what Lt. Mayfield say about the Hue Jackson departure?

Dearest Mother: My opening cannonades staggered the Bengal Lancers, but they rallied around two fallen comrades. #Browns Co. held its ground and compelled Cincinnati to fly the white flag. Their turncoat sought me afterward, but I have no time to parley with his like. — Baker — Lt. Baker Mayfield (@LtBakerMayfield) November 25, 2018

Dearest Mother: Do not be distressed by what you read of me in the national press. Those correspondents merely grasp for attention by besmirching me for not embracing a turncoat. I shall ever defend the honor of #Cleveland and give her my last full measure in battle. — Baker — Lt. Baker Mayfield (@LtBakerMayfield) November 27, 2018