× TMZ reports HQ Trivia host dead at 35

MANHATTAN, New York – Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of HQ Trivia has died, TMZ is reporting.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Kroll’s girlfriend called police early Sunday and asked them to check up on him after she was unable to get in touch. Cops went to downtown Manhattan to do a welfare check, entered his apartment and found Kroll’s body in his bedroom.

Kroll was named CEO of HQ Trivia in 2015.

Kroll co-founded the popular HQ Trivia app with Rus Yusupov. The free trivia game became an overnight sensation late last year. It gives players a chance to win part of a jackpot prize by answering 12 questions.

Kroll was also the co-founder of Vine and was General Manager between 2013 and 2014.

Kroll also served as the Engineering Manager at Yahoo between 2007 to 2009.

Kroll was 35.