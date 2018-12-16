Temperatures dropping overnight, clouds moving in with cold front Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- As we head into the evening I expect varying amounts of clouds to start and then partial clearing from west to east for the first part of the night. Temperatures will drop to right around freezing.

Clouds move back in as a weak cold front swings through Monday. A passing flurry is not out of the question, although most places will remain dry. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s.

High pressure builds in late Monday night bringing a fair amount of sunshine Tuesday. Those east of I-77 will have some lingering clouds around making for a partly sunny sky. We warm up as we head into the latter half of the week so our up and down pattern continues this week (cold then warm…) Highest chance of seeing snow during the 8-day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions.

