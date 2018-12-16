Temperatures dropping below freezing overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Partial clearing overnight with temperatures dropping to right around freezing. The wind chill will sure wake you up as you step out the door. It’ll feel more like 20°!

Here's a look at the FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Clouds move back in as a weak cold front swings through Monday. A passing flurry or light snow shower is not out of the question, although most places will remain dry. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s. It’ll be a breezy day with a sustained wind out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH. This will make our mid 30s feel more like the low and mid 20s through much of the day.

High pressure builds in late Monday night bringing a fair amount of sunshine Tuesday. Those east of I-77 will have some lingering clouds around making for a partly sunny sky. We warm up as we head into the latter half of the week so our up and down pattern continues this week (cold then warm…) Highest chance of seeing snow during the 8-day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions.

Here's a look at the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.