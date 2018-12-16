Simon Strong: Autumn Ziemba and family mark one year since leukemia diagnosis

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Autumn Ziemba and her family are celebrating a miracle.
They're getting ready to celebrate Christmas at home as a family one year after her son's cancer diagnosis. Simon is now in remission.
Here's what she shared about their journey in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Exactly one year ago tonight our world hit rock bottom. At this same time on Friday, December 15th, we had just been rushed by ambulance to @clevelandclinic Children’s Hospital and heard the unforgettable words that our beautiful son had leukemia. The following hours, days, weeks and months would be the true test of our strength and courage as a family. Over this last year we have seen our deepest lows. We have also celebrated our greatest achievements. Simon is now in remission. He is in preschool. He is living life with the fun and curiosity of any 3-year-old. And this year he gets to celebrate Christmas at HOME. We all do. I cannot think of a better place for us to be tonight than with great friends, celebrating the season, being joyful and loving life. We made it a year. One year with cancer. We still have a journey ahead of us but tonight we celebrate our survival. Man does it feel good. 💛🎗💪🎄🎅🏻 #operationsifi #cancerversary #simonstrong #homefortheholidays #joy #childhoodcancerawareness
2-year-old Simon was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in December of last year.
Autumn and her family shared their story on Fox 8 News Sunday morning. You can hear from them by watching the video clips.