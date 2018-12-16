Simon Strong: Autumn Ziemba and family mark one year since leukemia diagnosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Autumn Ziemba and her family are celebrating a miracle.

They're getting ready to celebrate Christmas at home as a family one year after her son's cancer diagnosis. Simon is now in remission.

Here's what she shared about their journey in an Instagram post.

2-year-old Simon was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in December of last year.

Autumn and her family shared their story on Fox 8 News Sunday morning. You can hear from them by watching the video clips.

