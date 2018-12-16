Recovering from tragedy: Loved ones gather to raise money for landscaper who was shot in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Dozens of people spent time rallying behind a local landscaper this weekend, as he and his family recover physically and emotionally from violence.

A crowd gathered for a fundraiser at Paradise Island Tavern in Euclid Sunday to help Mike Cardile and his family.

Cleveland police said Cardile was shot in the stomach while out on a job in Cleveland back in October.

Family members said he's still in so much pain and is unable to work.

His wife and two children said they are grateful for the love and support they have received.

”It’s overwhelming but with that but it’s nice to see so many nice people in your life come out of the woodwork and they are here and they’re supportive and everyone from day one has been awesome," said Lauren Lanese, Cardile's wife, "He’s home so we will take that. He’s in a lot of pain. He’s not normal, but he’s here."

Police said the violence on Muskoka Road against Cardile began as a verbal altercation about lawn clippings.

The suspect, Jyvaris Wooden, is facing multiple charges for the crime, including felonious assault.

Continuing coverage, here.

41.593105 -81.526787