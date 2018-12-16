Rain moves out, breaks of sun expected Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- We will get a break from the soggy conditions today.

A few lingering showers may hang around early Sunday; otherwise, it’ll be back to clouds and low 40s. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s with a little lake-enhanced snow Monday. Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Our up and down pattern continues this week (cold then warm…) Keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve for the Ohio Valley. Too early for specifics.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Take a look…

Historically how often do we see measurable snow on Christmas? Pick your spot anywhere in North America.