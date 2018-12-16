Rain moves out, breaks of sun expected Sunday

Posted 7:35 am, December 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:03AM, December 16, 2018

CLEVELAND- We will get a break from the soggy conditions today.

A few lingering showers may hang around early Sunday; otherwise, it’ll be back to clouds and low 40s.  Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s with a little lake-enhanced snow Monday.  Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Our up and down pattern continues this week (cold then warm…)  Keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve for the Ohio Valley.  Too early for specifics.

Dreaming of a white Christmas?  Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio.  Take a look…

Historically how often do we see measurable snow on Christmas? Pick your spot anywhere in North America.