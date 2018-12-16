Pro Football Hall of Fame hosts first ever Hall-iday Winterfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame held their first Hall-iday Winterfest Sunday afternoon.

The north side of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was transformed for the festival.

The free event provided families the opportunity to come out to the museum and enjoy photos with Santa in front of the Christmas tree, prize giveaways and food and drinks from local vendors.

Visitors could also watch the football games going on at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium free of charge.

