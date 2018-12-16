× Police: Wanted sex offender turns himself in

MEDINA, Ohio – The Montville Police Department reports its search for a wanted man is over.

William Howard Taylor II is a registered sexual offender with a violent history, according to police.

He was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest in Montville and Medina.

According to officers, after seeing his picture posted on social media and on the news, police pleaded with him on the phone to do the right thing, and Taylor turned himself in Saturday.

Police had been searching for him for several days.