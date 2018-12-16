Parrot uses Alexa to make Amazon purchases while his owner is away

UNITED KINGDOM — A parrot in the United Kingdom has caught the attention of the media after getting himself into mischief again.

Daily Mail reports that Rocco the parrot was recently given a new home after being removed from the National Animal Welfare Trust sanctuary for “cursing too much.” He currently lives with sanctuary worker Marion Wischnewski who reportedly agreed to foster him in her home.

However, Rocco has been placing Amazon orders while Wishnewski is away, according to Daily Mail.

Rocco reportedly talks to Amazon’s voice-activated, personal assistant, “Alexa,” and has purchased a vast range of items including fruit, vegetables and ice cream. He also purchased a light bulb and a kite.

“I have to check the shopping list when I come in from work and cancel all the items he’s ordered,” Wishnewski told Daily Mail.

She also told the news outlet that Rocco and Alexa have a good relationship.

“They chat away to each other all day,” she said, “Often I come in and there’s music playing.”

Wishnewksi told Daily Mail that Alexa not only talks to Rocco and provides him company, but she also plays his favorite songs.