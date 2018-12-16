× Ohio State RB Mike Weber declaring for 2019 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Mike Weber is foregoing his senior season and will be declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Weber made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter, thanking his family, friends, God and the entire Buckeye Nation for his journey thus far.

Weber said,

“WOW! It’s been one Hell of a Journey. I will forgo my Senior Season and will live the dream I’ve had since 5 years old. I will be Declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. I also will be playing in the Rose Bowl to finish what My brothers and I started. I want to thank God for blessing me for this opportunity. My family for sticking with me through the ups and downs. My teammates for always pushing me. My coaches for helping shape me into the man I am today. My friends for being there every step of the way. Last but not least Buckeye Nation. I Love you!”

Weber will play with the Buckeyes against the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl, January 1 at 5 p.m.

Weber reportedly entered the 2018 campaign with 1,722 career rushing yards and a career average of 6.1 yards per carry, as well as 33 career receptions for an additional 185 yards, six 100-yard rushing games and 19 rushing touchdowns.

This comes after defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones announced their decisions to enter the 2019 draft previously. It also comes just two weeks after quarterback Dwayne Haskins announced that he intends to play in the Rose Bowl as he considers entering the draft.

More on Ohio State football, here.