North Ridgeville officer issues memorable warning to speeding driver

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A North Ridgeville officer has perspective on what it means when parents tell their kids to “drive safe.”

The officer says they know because they’ve had to tell too many parents that their child has died in a car crash.

An officer shared those feelings in an emotional post about stopping a speeding teen driver.

The officer says the driver was going 100 mph on State Route 10. The posted speed limit is 65.

“Part of your soul disappears every time you have to tell parents that their kid is dead,” the officer wrote.

“I don’t KNOW your parents, but I know them. I know that when you leave every day they say ‘Be careful. Drive safe.’ Those aren’t just words. That is the very last act of them pleading with you to come home safe,” the officer continued.

The post is an important reminder for everyone.

“Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise.”