Missing a holiday delivery? Here’s how to file a claim

While you’re waiting for Santa or Amazon to bring you a few things left on your list this year, you’re likely also tracking your packages to make sure nothing is disappearing from your porch.
Here’s what you can do if your packages are stolen.
1. Track your package and confirm that your package was delivered to your address.
2. Check to see if one of your neighbors happened to take your package to keep it from getting stolen.
3. Contact the seller or the retailer. Different retailers have different policies for handling stolen items. In most cases, the retailer will work with you to replace the item, but if they don’t you can reach out to the shipping company.
4. File a claim with the shipping company. You can file a claim by calling one of the following numbers:
AMAZON: 1-888-280-4331
FEDEX: 1-800-463-3339
UPS: 1-800-742-5877
USPS: 1-800-275-8777
EBAY: 1-866-961-9253
If you happen to have a front porch camera, be sure to send the surveillance video of the porch pirates to police and share with your neighbors.