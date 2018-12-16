Missing a holiday delivery? Here’s how to file a claim

While you’re waiting for Santa or Amazon to bring you a few things left on your list this year, you’re likely also tracking your packages to make sure nothing is disappearing from your porch.

Here’s what you can do if your packages are stolen.

1. Track your package and confirm that your package was delivered to your address.

2. Check to see if one of your neighbors happened to take your package to keep it from getting stolen.

3. Contact the seller or the retailer. Different retailers have different policies for handling stolen items. In most cases, the retailer will work with you to replace the item, but if they don’t you can reach out to the shipping company.

4. File a claim with the shipping company. You can file a claim by calling one of the following numbers:

AMAZON: 1-888-280-4331

FEDEX: 1-800-463-3339

UPS: 1-800-742-5877

USPS: 1-800-275-8777

EBAY: 1-866-961-9253

If you happen to have a front porch camera, be sure to send the surveillance video of the porch pirates to police and share with your neighbors.