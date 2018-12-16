I-TEAM: Cleveland Heights police investigate shooting that sent juvenile to hospital

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating a shooting of a juvenile male.
Sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that the juvenile was shot around 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard.
After being shot he reportedly kept driving and struck another vehicle.
Sources say a third vehicle pulled up on scene, took the victim from his car and drove him to the hospital.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
41.531189 -81.542138