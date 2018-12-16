Democrat Sherrod Brown, mulling 2020, hosted online town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown appears to be testing the waters a little more deeply as he considers running for president in two years.

Brown hosted an online town hall meeting Sunday afternoon, his message focusing on what he calls valuing "the dignity of work" and fighting for workers without compromising progressive values.

He also says his Ohio victory shows that approach -- fighting for workers -- works.

Brown is getting some traction because he won re-election by six points in Ohio, which was a state President Trump carried by eight points in 2016.

Well over a dozen democrats are considering the possibility of running for president in 2020.

