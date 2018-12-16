× Cleveland Browns’ playoff hopes slim, but there’s still a chance

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns playoff hopes were dashed Sunday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New England Patriots. However, there is still a slim chance that Cleveland could make the playoffs.

Thanks to their win over the Denver Broncos Saturday, with two games left, the Browns have an opportunity to post their first winning season since 2007.

Unfortunately, the Steelers beat the Patriots Sunday 17-10 making their record 8-5-1. This prevents the Browns from winning the AFC North.

The Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans also won, improving their records to 8-6 and making the Browns’ playoff chances even more slim.

But, there is still a chance. The Browns can only make the playoffs if the following occurs:

The Browns win out their final two games, finishing out 8-7-1 The Ravens lose out The Miami Dolphins lose one of their final games The Colts and Titans both lose next week The Colts and Titans tie each other in the final game to finish 8-7-1

So, although the chances are slim, there is still hope Cleveland fans.

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.