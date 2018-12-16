Canton police find shooting victim miles from crime scene

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday around 7 p.m.

According to a press release, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Midway Avenue NE but didn’t find anything in the area.

Police say a short time later a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was flagged down on US 62 near Maple Avenue NE regarding a person who had been shot in a car.

The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

He’s been identified as Donte Alexander, 29.

A Stark County Sheriff’s office investigation determined the shooting happened on Midway Avenue, at the scene of the initial shots fired call.

That’s about 6 miles from where the victim was found.

Canton police detectives are investigating with the assistance of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol.