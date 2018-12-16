Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting in Wayne County

APPLE CREEK, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning officer involved shooting.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 10:48 a.m. in the downtown area of Apple Creek.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a call for assistance from the Apple Creek Police Department and when they arrived on scene they learned that an armed 60-year-old man was behind a downtown business and threatening to harm himself with the weapon.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies, police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to calm the situation for 34 minutes, but the man continued to hold the firearm to his head.

He reportedly told authorities they would “have to ‘shoot him.'”

The man then approached one of the responding deputies, who told the man to drop his weapon multiple times, and refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The man reportedly closed the distance between himself and the deputy to less than 40 feet while telling the deputy to shoot him.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy then fired one round from his gun, striking the man and putting an end to the confrontation.

Emergency medical responders reportedly transported the man to the Wooster Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said he was an Apple Creek resident, however his identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Per standard protocol, the deputy involved in the shooting has been reportedly placed on leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues their investigation of this incident.

Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson released the following statement on Facebook:

“My deputies respond to suicidal individuals almost daily and have a long history of getting these people the medical help they need without arrest. In this case, the deputies did all they could to obtain help for this man. Sadly this the man not only refused this help but placed the responding law enforcement officers and members of the public in danger while making threats towards their safety.”

The sheriff’s office said more information is expected to be released Monday at 11 a.m.