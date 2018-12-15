Watch: Brunswick officers rescue deer stuck in soccer net

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– Two Brunswick police officers came to the rescue of a deer Saturday morning.

A concerned resident called dispatch to report the deer was struck in a soccer net near Memorial Elementary. Animal control officers were unavailable so police responded.

The two officers used limb trimmers to pull the net while a resident cut it with a saw. Unfortunately, once the deer was freed, he ran into the other side of the net and was trapped again.

The rescuers were able to cut the deer free a second time.