Still time to enjoy these Cleveland holiday happenings

CLEVELAND–We’re halfway through the month of December, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays.

Magic of Lights

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission for a standard vehicle starts at $20.

This 1-mile, drive-thru holiday light show features hundreds of lights.

Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium

Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland

Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. Book your reservation online.

Tickets start at $18.

Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.

Candy Land Has Gone Wild

Penitentiary Glen Reservation

8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., closed holidays

Free to all ages.

Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.

Castle Noel

260 S. Court St., Medina

Check the website for dates and times.

Tickets are $19.50. Children 3 and under are free.

Castle Noel is America’s largest year-round, indoor Christmas entertainment attraction. It houses props from Christmas movies like “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” There’s also animated window displays from New York City department stores.

GLOW

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland

Nov. 23 through Jan. 5.

$16 for adults, $12 for children and kids under 2 are free.

A world of cheer with gingerbread houses, the Garden Express and holiday music.

Scuba Claus and The Seas’N of Play

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland

Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23 to Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children and kids under 2 are free.

Activity stops throughout the aquarium. Scuba Claus underwater Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.

Festival of Trees

Allen Theatre lobby

1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 23

Trees decorated by local artists and designers. Free pictures with Santa on certain dates.

Christmas Story House and Museum

3159 West 11th St., Cleveland

Open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. There are extended hours during the holidays.

$12 for adults, $9 for kids ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free.

Take a tour of Ralphie and Randy’s house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.

Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path, Akron

Select nights in November and December

Tickets range from $6 to $22

More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Winter Wonderland,” to life. Go outside to take in the light show and Gingerbread Land.

Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show

Grand Staircase of Tower City Center 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland

Check the website for dates and times.

Free.

Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Selected dates from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 2 to 14.

Enjoy the lights, see Santa and try out the ice rink.

Carlisle Reservation Holidays Lights

12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange

Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free. Donation of non-perishable food item is encouraged.

Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs.

Nela Park 94th Annual Holiday Lighting Display

1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland

Nov. 30 to Jan. 2

Displays along Noble Road with more than a half a million LED lights and a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm

2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath

Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 to 23.

$20 for nonmembers and $12 for children.

Tours leave 20 minutes starting at 5:40 p.m.and last about 90 minutes.

Just for the adults:

Miracle at The Spotted Owl

710 Jefferson Ave., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31

The Tremont bar transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday-themed drinks.

Sippin’ Santa at Porco Lounge and Tiki Room

2527 West 25th St., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 31

Holiday-themed tropical cocktails that will make you want to sing “Mele Kalikimaka!”

That Christmas Bar

2234 West Tuscarawas St., Canton

Starting Nov. 23 from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Canton’s only pop-up bar switches themes to fit the season. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and more.

The Christmas Corner Bar

18816 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Starting Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

You’ll be feeling festive at this pop-up bar, which is part of Around the Corner. Christmas Karaoke Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m.

Lake Effects at the Schofield Building

2000 East 9th Street, Cleveland

Monday through Saturday until Dec. 31.

A pop-up bar with drinks like “Clark Griswold” and “Squirrel in the Tree.” Proceeds from Great Lakes Brewing Company drafts go to Shoes and Clothes for Kids.

Holidays at the Higbee

JACK Cleveland Casino

100 Public Square, Cleveland

Month of December

The 22-foot “Season’s Greetings” sign highlights the casino’s holiday makeover in a nod to the old Higbee’s department store. Must be 21 or older to enter the casino, but there are plenty of displays in the windows.