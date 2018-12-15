Still time to enjoy these Cleveland holiday happenings

CLEVELAND–We’re halfway through the month of December, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays.
Magic of Lights
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
General admission for a standard vehicle starts at $20.
This 1-mile, drive-thru holiday light show features hundreds of lights.
Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium
Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland
Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. Book your reservation online.
Tickets start at $18.
Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.
Candy Land Has Gone Wild
Penitentiary Glen Reservation
8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland
Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., closed holidays
Free to all ages.
Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.
Castle Noel
260 S. Court St., Medina
Check the website for dates and times.
Tickets are $19.50. Children 3 and under are free.
Castle Noel is America’s largest year-round, indoor Christmas entertainment attraction. It houses props from Christmas movies like “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” There’s also animated window displays from New York City department stores.
GLOW
Cleveland Botanical Gardens
11030 East Blvd., Cleveland
Nov. 23 through Jan. 5.
$16 for adults, $12 for children and kids under 2 are free.
A world of cheer with gingerbread houses, the Garden Express and holiday music.
Scuba Claus and The Seas’N of Play
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland
Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23 to Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children and kids under 2 are free.
Activity stops throughout the aquarium. Scuba Claus underwater Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 23 to Dec. 23 at 1 p.m.
Festival of Trees
Allen Theatre lobby
1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Nov. 23 to Dec. 23
Trees decorated by local artists and designers. Free pictures with Santa on certain dates.
Christmas Story House and Museum
3159 West 11th St., Cleveland
Open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. There are extended hours during the holidays.
$12 for adults, $9 for kids ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free.
Take a tour of Ralphie and Randy’s house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.
Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet
714 North Portage Path, Akron
Select nights in November and December
Tickets range from $6 to $22
More than a million lights help bring the theme, “Winter Wonderland,” to life. Go outside to take in the light show and Gingerbread Land.
Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show
Grand Staircase of Tower City Center 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland
Check the website for dates and times.
Free.
Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.
Akron Zoo Wild Lights
500 Edgewood Ave., Akron
Selected dates from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 2 to 14.
Enjoy the lights, see Santa and try out the ice rink.
Carlisle Reservation Holidays Lights
12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange
Nov. 23 to Dec. 30, Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Free. Donation of non-perishable food item is encouraged.
Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs.
Nela Park 94th Annual Holiday Lighting Display
1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland
Nov. 30 to Jan. 2
Displays along Noble Road with more than a half a million LED lights and a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.
Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath
Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 to 23.
$20 for nonmembers and $12 for children.
Tours leave 20 minutes starting at 5:40 p.m.and last about 90 minutes.
Just for the adults:
Miracle at The Spotted Owl
710 Jefferson Ave., Cleveland
Nov. 23 to Dec. 31
The Tremont bar transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday-themed drinks.
Sippin’ Santa at Porco Lounge and Tiki Room
2527 West 25th St., Cleveland
Nov. 23 to Dec. 31
Holiday-themed tropical cocktails that will make you want to sing “Mele Kalikimaka!”
That Christmas Bar
2234 West Tuscarawas St., Canton
Starting Nov. 23 from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Canton’s only pop-up bar switches themes to fit the season. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and more.
The Christmas Corner Bar
18816 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
Starting Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.
You’ll be feeling festive at this pop-up bar, which is part of Around the Corner. Christmas Karaoke Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m.
Lake Effects at the Schofield Building
2000 East 9th Street, Cleveland
Monday through Saturday until Dec. 31.
A pop-up bar with drinks like “Clark Griswold” and “Squirrel in the Tree.” Proceeds from Great Lakes Brewing Company drafts go to Shoes and Clothes for Kids.
Holidays at the Higbee
JACK Cleveland Casino
100 Public Square, Cleveland
Month of December
The 22-foot “Season’s Greetings” sign highlights the casino’s holiday makeover in a nod to the old Higbee’s department store. Must be 21 or older to enter the casino, but there are plenty of displays in the windows.