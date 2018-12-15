Rain tapering into Sunday morning; Temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainy periods continue through the night before tapering off Sunday morning. Fog has formed in some spots reducing visibility at times. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

Additional rainfall around 0.25″ for most areas tonight into Sunday morning. See the map below…

A few lingering showers may hang around early Sunday; otherwise, it’ll be back to clouds and low 40s. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s with a little lake-enhanced snow Monday. Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: