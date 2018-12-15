President Trump’s Interior Chief to step down

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke arrives at the US Capitol prior to the service for former President George H. W. Bush on December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. A state funeral for Bush will be held in Washington over the next three days, beginning with him lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has notified the White House that he intends to step down.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the departure Saturday morning.
His resignation comes amid numerous federal investigations into his travel, business dealings and policy decisions.
Zinke has previously been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives as well as a member of the Montana State Senate.
