President Trump’s Interior Chief to step down

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has notified the White House that he intends to step down.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the departure Saturday morning.

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

…….The Trump Administration will be announcing the new Secretary of the Interior next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

His resignation comes amid numerous federal investigations into his travel, business dealings and policy decisions.

Zinke has previously been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives as well as a member of the Montana State Senate.