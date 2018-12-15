× Police: Wanted sex offender abandons car in Medina, suspect on the run

MEDINA, Ohio – The Montville Police Department reports it has found a suspect’s vehicle in the search for a man it says was involved in a domestic incident on Friday.

William Howard Taylor II is a registered sexual offender with violent tendencies, the police said said. There are felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest in Montville and Medina.

Police say they believe Taylor knew they were looking for him, so he abandoned his vehicle at a Medina apartment complex, according to a police update.

Taylor is considered dangerous and may be armed, police say.

He was last seen on Pearl Road in Parma. He has family in Montville Township.

Police warn not to approach Taylor if you see him.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 330-725-2204.

