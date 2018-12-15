Pockets of moderate rain tapering tomorrow morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady rain spreading across much of Northeast Ohio. Our lake-shore counties are next as we head into the evening as anticipated. There are pockets of fog around so reduced visibility is possible if you are headed out tonight.

General amounts of rainfall will be 0.25″ to 0.75″ with isolated higher amounts. See the map below…

A few lingering showers may hang around early Sunday otherwise it’ll back to clouds and low 40’s. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30’s with a little lake-enhanced snow Monday.