Nearly 2 million wreaths honor military heroes

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery Saturday, where volunteers laid wreaths on veterans' graves.

Every December, Wreaths Across America places wreaths on the graves at Arlington and other veterans' cemeteries.

This year, the organization shipped 1.75 million wreaths to 1,640 locations that will hold ceremonies across the U.S., according to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon says the tradition started in Harrington, Maine in 1992. The Worcester family had a surplus of wreaths from the tree farm they own and donated those wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery.

According to the Pentagon, a single photo posted in 2005 went viral, making a small tradition go national.

About 2 million volunteers took part this year.