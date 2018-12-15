Man charged in ‘Toys for Tots’ theft held on $10,000 bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - A suspect charged in a theft at Toys for Tots made his first appearance in front of a judge Saturday.

Calvin T. Hunter, 46, turned himself in Friday. He's charged with felony theft.

Police say on December 10, Hunter signed up as a volunteer for the Marine Toys for Tots program being held at the First Faith Development on Easter Avenue.

Akron police say Hunter was seen taking over $1,000 worth of toys out the back door.

A Summit County judge ordered Hunter held on $10,000 bond.

He is being held in the Summit County jail.

Hunter has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

**Watch a past report on the theft in the video, above**

**Continuing coverage***