Love from the community: Vigil honors five children killed in Youngstown house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio-- Love and support was felt in the community as people gathered to remember five children who lost their lives in a recent house fire.

Dozens, including family members of the victims, came to Christ Centered Church in Youngstown Saturday evening to participate in a candlelight vigil.

The fire happened on Dec. 9 and none of the children inside of the Parkcliffe Avenue home made it out: Aleysha Rosario, 9, Charles Gunn, 3, Ly'Asia Gunn, 2, and 1-year-old twins, Brianna and Arianna Negron.

Their mother, America Negron-Acevedo, was just released from MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland for her injuries after fire crews said she jumped from a second-floor window to escape.

The mother made it to the vigil on Saturday and was surrounded by family members.

"The community simply just wants to come together and assist during this tragedy," said Derrick McDowell, who was one of the organizers of the event. McDowell is with Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past.

"We want to be very sensitive to this family, but also I think the community has gone through so many losses and so we understand loss," he said.

Just down the road from the community vigil location, the charred home could be seen and it was a sobering reminder of why people were there.

"I just hope they feel the love of Youngstown because it`s definitely with them," said Terry Vickars.

City leaders in Youngstown told FOX 8 they are also appreciative of the community support in the time of tragedy. City councilwoman Anita Davis said now is a good reminder to talk about fire safety.

"They did have smoke detectors and everything, but everyone should have multiple and I mean on every floor, get them tested regularly. And think about having a plan before it happens it`s very important," Davis said.

Click here to find out how to donate to the family