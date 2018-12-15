Kids art gallery! Share your photos (gallery 5)

We’re turning your TV into an art gallery!

We want to show off your child’s masterpiece, so FOX 8 has launched the FOX 8 Kids Art Gallery. (See previous submissions here)

You can send us a photo of your child’s creation; he or she can be of any age. Then, we’ll feature their artwork on FOX 8 News at 9 a.m.

To share your photo, click the “submit” button below. Mobile users can send pictures to tips@fox8.com.

Don’t forget to include your child’s name, age, hometown and a little about their artwork.