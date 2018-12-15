Home of Super Bowl 53 chimes in on SpongeBob halftime tribute

ATLANTA, Georgia – Is that a yes?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is hosting Super Bowl LIII in February.

Now a cryptic post from the venue appears to be weighing in on a great debate. Should SpongeBob get a halftime show tribute?

Nearly a million fans have signed a change.org petition for a SpongeBob tribute in honor of Stephen Hillenburg’s passing.

Hillenburg died in November of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. He was 57.

“As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” the petition states.

In case you aren’t familiar with the lyrics, they are:

The winner takes all

It’s the thrill of one more kill

The last one to fall

Will never sacrifice their will

Maroon 5 is playing the halftime show. The band has not weighed in.