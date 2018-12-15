Fundraiser started after fire at home of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND– The Black Shield Police Association is doing its part to help a Cleveland police officer after a devastating fire.

Patrol Officer Antonio Paine and his family lost most of their material possessions in the fire on Wednesday.

“P.O. Paine lives and serves in District 4 – he is a model of community policing, raising his children with the citizens that he is serving and protecting,” the Black Shield Police Association said in a news release.

The organization is collecting monetary donations, as well as certain clothing and furniture items. A list can be found here.

To donate online, click here and select “P.O. Paine House Fire” from the drop down menu.