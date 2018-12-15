Fog lifts, rain pushes north for wet start to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Wet weather is heading into our vicinity Saturday. The fog will lift slowly and the winds will pick up as rain pushes in for most of us in Northeast Ohio.

Timing…Akron/Canton around 2 PM, greater Cleveland after 4 PM.

A few lingering showers may hang around early Sunday otherwise it’ll back to clouds and low 40’s. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30’s with a little lake-enhanced snow as we head into your workweek.

Looking back…Our long range outlook issued back in late November highlighted a break from the cold around mid-December. So far, that forecast is looking good. Let’s hope for 50+!

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Take a look…

Historically how often do we see measurable snow on Christmas? Pick your spot anywhere in North America.