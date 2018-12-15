WATCH LIVE: Fleet of Twinsburg officers show kids the magic of Christmas

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Twinsburg officers are bringing Christmas magic to a group of children.

85 kids are participating in Twinsburg’s Shop with a Cop this year.

Twinsburg officers will be doing the shopping, but the community is coming together to make this day memorable for everyone who is a part of it.

Hundreds of volunteers will be helping spread cheer to make the day a success.

Police and SWAT vehicles will be decked out in their Christmas best to chauffeur the children for a shopping day.

The trip has a couple of stops. It will start with breakfast with Santa, then the Christmas convoy will take everyone shopping. The day ends with lunch at Twinsburg High School.

The goal of Shop with a Cop is to foster positive relationships between officers and the communities in which they work.

Children are given money to spend to buy presents for their immediate family.