Cleveland Indians send Yonder Alonso to White Sox for minor leaguer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians trade of first baseman Yonder Alonso is complete.
Alonso is going to the Chicago White Sox. In return, the Indians are getting minor leaguer Alex Call.
Call split the 2018 season between Class-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham.
The 24-year-old is a native of River Falls, Wisconsin.
He batted a combined .248 (107-for-431) with 28 doubles, 4 triples, 12 home runs and 58 RBI in 123 games (.345/.415/.760).
Alonso signed a two-year deal with Cleveland at the end of 2017. Last season, he hit 23 home runs with 83 RBIs.
Earlier this week, the Tribe dealt Edwin Encarnacion and Yandy Diaz in a three-team deal for first basemen Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers. Last month, Cleveland’s All-Star catch Yan Gomes was traded to Washington.
