DENVER– The Cleveland Browns trail the Denver Broncos 7-10 in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield threw a 31-yard pass to Breshad Perriman on 3rd and 9 for a touchdown on the Browns first possession of the game.

WHAT A DIME. Mayfield finds Perriman on third-and-nine for the TD! pic.twitter.com/NZe7JY0Qfp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 16, 2018

Later in the first, the Broncos’ 13-play drive ended in a TD and on their following possession, they got a field goal to make the score, 10-7. Greg Joseph hit a 40-yard field goal to even up the game again.

