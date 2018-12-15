Browns head to Mile High with high hopes

DENVER, Colorado – The Browns head into a Saturday night, nationally televised affair with the Denver Broncos with slim, but still tangible playoff possibilities.

Of course, the Brown and Orange need to win out and hope for a lot of help from other teams in order to get in.

This team, which has played much better in the 5 games since the coaching changes, will be playing a relevant game in December for the first time in quite awhile.

Baker Mayfield , who is just the third QB in history to register at least one touchdown pass in each of his first ten NFL games, will be facing a defense which features perennial Pro Bowl pass rush demon, Von Miller. His sidekick, rookie Bradley Chubb has been a force to be reckoned with.

Mayfield earned on Friday his 5th NFL Rookie of the Week honors for this season.

That makes nine times this season one of the Browns rookies took home the award.

The Browns will be without rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, who will miss his second straight game due to a concussion.

Looking for an edge, the Browns were able to have NBA icon Kobe Bryant stop by the team hotel on Friday night to give the team a little taste of what its like to have the Mamba Mentality.

S/O to @kobebryant for stopping by our team meeting today to talk about the #MambaMentality! pic.twitter.com/PMD7DmDbOW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2018

We will see if his words could inspire coach Gregg Williams and the team.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.