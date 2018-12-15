‘Baker the Touchdown Maker’: Kids sing ode to Browns quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- One Ohio family turned a classic Christmas song into a tribute to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Shaun Rufener, of Rittman, said it started while his children were cleaning the kitchen and practicing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which they perform for the family and at nursing homes.

"Gideon started to rhyme words with Baker, as he is a big fan, while singing the song. He then got a pad of paper, and with the help of his sister, Kameron, they started to form the song," Rufener said.

Of course, dad overheard their Mayfield-themed jingle and suggested they tell a little story about Baker capturing the hearts of Clevelanders. Rufener said most of the song was written by the children, who were decked out in Browns gear to record the video.

Dad posted the clip on Facebook on Thursday and it has more than 250,000 views. He said the kids are beyond excited.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here