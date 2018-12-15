Arby’s gives World War II veteran free food for life

CHANDLER, Arizona – Sometimes relationships start in a most unexpected way.

Mr. Doug eats lunch by himself at an Arby’s in Chandler, Arizona nearly every day.

He is 97 and a World War II veteran.

According to Fox 10, an employee asked Mr. Doug why he kept coming back to their store.

Mr. Doug told him that he always orders the same thing because it’s one of the only places he can eat that doesn’t upset his stomach.

Mr. Doug doesn’t have any family, so the staff pooled their money together to give Mr. Doug a $200 gift card.

Employees also say they have given Mr. Doug their phone numbers, so if he can’t make it in they will make a special delivery.

After Fox 10’s report, Arby’s decided to give Mr. Doug free food for life.

WOW! @ANITAROMANFOX10 visited a Chandler Arby's this morning to learn the story about Doug, a regular customer who visits the restaurant every day. Employees chipped in to buy Doug a gift card, but now, the manager says Doug gets free Arby's for life!!! https://t.co/Rbh1OaZwIo pic.twitter.com/lsmoNOvZlx — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) December 13, 2018