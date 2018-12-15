Akron homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police were called out to the 800 block of Brown Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

According to a release from Akron PD, officers found a 45-year-old man in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

A witness told police that the victim’s car was stolen, according to an Akron Police press release.

Police say the vehicle was found abandoned at Beaver and Gage Streets.

Akron police are investigating a possible motive.

They have not released a suspect description.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have information that can help police, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.