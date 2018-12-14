× Indians trade Yonder Alonso to White Sox

CLEVELAND– Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso was acquired by the Chicago White Sox, according to multiple reports Friday night, sources confirmed to FOX 8.

Details of the trade are expected to be announced on Saturday.

FOX’s MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal speculated this could be part of Chicago’s effort to get Alonso’s brother-in-law, Manny Machado.

Alonso signed a two-year deal with Cleveland at the end of the 2017. Last season, he hit 23 home runs with 83 RBIs.

Earlier this week, the Tribe dealt Edwin Encarnacion and Yandy Diaz in a three-team deal for first basemen Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers. Last month, Cleveland’s All-Star catch Yan Gomes was traded to Washington.

