Wanted: Elyria police searching for carjacking suspect

ELYRIA- The Elyria Police Department is asking for help tracking down a carjacking suspect.

It happened Tuesday around 11:18 p.m. in the Speedway parking lot on Broad Street.

According to police, the suspect asked the victim for directions while she was entering her vehicle. The suspect told the victim to get out of the car and threatened to stab her.

Authorities say when the man tried to force his way into the car, the woman pulled out a pocket knife to defend herself.

The man took off on East Broad Street. He is described as being 5’10”, stocky build, wearing a blue jacket, plaid pants, and white and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at 440-323-3302.