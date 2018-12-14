VIDEO: St. Ed’s student rings bell, leaves hospital after brave battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Such wonderful news for a 16-year-old Saint Ed’s sophomore who has been bravely battling cancer.

On Friday, St. Edward Andre Scholars Program posted a video on Twitter showing Michael George "finally leaving the hospital!"

The teen, who was diagnosed with leukemia in June, has been in the hospital for chemotherapy treatments.

Earlier this month, when the St. Ed's football team won the state championship, they visited Michael in the hospital and brought him the trophy.

At the time, Michael's dad, Tony George, told FOX 8 News he hoped the surprise visit would help boost his son's white blood cell count enough for him to be home in time for Christmas. And, now, he will be.

Friday's post to Twitter shows Michael ringing the bell that patients ring at the end of chemo treatments.

St. Edward Andre Scholars Program wrote in another tweet, "Our Scholars are so excited for our guy Mike!! He is done with chemo and CANCER FREE! Today he will be discharged from the hospital! We can’t wait for him to be back in the classroom!"

