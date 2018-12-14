Stow police ask for help tracking down bank robber

STOW- Stow police is asking for the public’s help locating a suspected bank robber.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, employees at PNC Bank on Graham Road called 911 to report the bank had just been robbed.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller with a note demanding money. The suspect also threatened he had a gun, however, no weapon was seen.

The teller handed him the cash and the suspect took off. A Stow Police K-9 tracked the suspect to a nearby parking lot where it is believed he had a waiting vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, late 20s to early 30s, thin build, 5′-7″ to 6′, with short facial hair, glasses, possible dreadlocks, and a visible tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He was wearing a black Nike ball cap over a black do-rag, a black sweatshirt that read “CALIFORNIA” and had a picture of a bear on the front of it, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stow PD Detective Bureau at (330) 689-5700 or call their tip line at (330) 689-3784.