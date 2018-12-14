Santa survey: Some would ‘rebrand’ Old Saint Nick as female or gender neutral

A new survey says some people would “rebrand” Santa Claus as either gender neutral or female.

According to the logo-making company Graphics Springs, about 10% of people surveyed said Santa should be a woman; about 17% said Old Saint Nick should be gender neutral.

Four-thousand people across the United States and the United Kingdom were reportedly asked what their “Modern Santa” would look like.

The company asked, “For generations, Santa has been depicted with his traditional red and white jacket, bobble hat and full beard. But what would Santa look like if he was rebranded for today?”

According to those polled, 18% said Santa should have new hair; 23% said he should have an iPhone; and 22% said it’s time for a flying car.

