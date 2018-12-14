Portion of Eddy Road closed in Cleveland after accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are investigating a crash that has part of Eddy Road closed in Cleveland.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday. A car hit a telephone pole, causing it to snap in half. Wires are down across the street.

Eddy Road is currently closed from Rutland to Ablewhite.

Two people were transported to University Hospitals for their injuries. EMS tells FOX 8 News they are in stable condition.

Eddy Rd. CLOSED Ablewhite - Rutland. Accident. Car v pole. Wires down. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 14, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOx8.com for any new developments.